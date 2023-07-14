TROY — Artists of all ages are welcome to apply to be featured in the Fine Arts Exhibit, coordinated by the Fine Arts Council of Troy, at the Troy Fair this year.
The application form can be found at www.troyfair.com and the mail-in deadline is July 19. After filling out the application, complete the entry pre-registration that is available at the same site. Applications may also be submitted with artwork Zander Gallery on Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
