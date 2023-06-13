MONROETON — Recognition was bestowed to veterans and the next generation of servicemen and women at a yearly event in Monroeton.
The Sixth Annual Bradford-Sullivan Counties Veterans Appreciation Day was held Saturday afternoon at Mountaineer Park. The Northern Tier Veterans Group hosted the event that featured over 300 attendees.
Alice Howell sang the National Anthem and there was a moment of silence for fallen soldiers followed by the playing of Taps. There was also an invocation from Roger Wright, the church administrator of Oasis Church in Standing Stone.
Roy Blokzyl, commander of the Beirne-Webster VFW Post 1568, was present for the festivities. He said that it was nice to see so many community members showing veteran appreciation.
Army veteran George Carlisle of Barclay Mountain expressed that he hasn’t missed one veteran picnic yet at the park. He served from 1959 to 1965. Carlisle described the event as a fantastic experience that fosters camaraderie among veterans.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation presented quilts to nine servicemen during the event.
Quilt recipients included seven Vietnam veterans. Arthur Durland of Dushore served in the U.S. Air Force from 1968 to 1975. Army veteran John Gardner of Mildred served from 1967 to 1970. Navy veteran David Getz of Nichols, N.Y. served from 1967 to 1968. Marine veteran Jeffrey Lloyd of Troy served from 1968 to 1970. Air Force veteran Bruce Orloski of Dushore served from 1965 to 1969. Army veteran Paul Runyan of Sayre served from 1964 to 1968. Army veteran Larry Vanderpool of Towanda served from 1971 to 1973.
Quilts were also bestowed to Marine veteran Laverne Chandler of Sayre who served from 1986 to 1998 and participated in the Persian Gulf War. Another recipient was Army veteran Joshua Wilson of Athens who served from 2007 to 2009 during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
Runyan stated that he appreciated the gratitude from attendees that they expressed for his service in Vietnam.
Thousands of nationwide volunteers create the quilts for service members and veterans touched by war, according to Quilts of Valor representative Carol Ullo. Over the course of 20 years, the organization has awarded around 350,000 quilts nationally. Ullo thanked thanked all of the veterans for their bravery and valor. She focused for a moment on the sacrifices of Vietnam veterans.
“This Quilt of Valor unequivocally says thank you. Our quilts have a special message for Vietnam veterans,” Ullo said. “You were the group of servicemen who fought and survived despite the horrible conditions, and returned to a country that reviled you and never even welcomed you home properly. To all of the Vietnam veterans here [Saturday], we say welcome home and thank you for your sacrifices both in southeast Asia and here at home.”
Organizers and attendees also took a moment to show gratitude towards the next generation of servicemen and women. In attendance were three recent Wyalusing high school graduates preparing to enter the U.S. Armed Forces.
Ethan Smith will enter the U.S. Marine Corps and reported to MEPS in Syracuse on Monday. He stated that he has confidence in himself to overcome any challenges that may arise at boot camp. Corey Gee will enter the U.S. Army and will go to basic training on June 13. Anna Kipp will also join the Army and report to basic training on June 19. She already feels prepared and comes from a family of servicemen.
“My brother is serving right now overseas. We’ve had family in multiple branches of the military,” Kipp said. “I think everyone should give it a shot.”
During the event, elected officials had the opportunity to thank veterans and servicemen. Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller thanked all veteran for their service on behalf of the county.
“We are very proud of what you have done to allow us to enjoy freedoms and liberties we all enjoy each and every day,” Miller said.
Sullivan County Commissioner Darlene Fenton thanked attendees for making the event a big success. Fenton is an Air Force veteran who served from 1986 to 2001. State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) stated that she was honored to attend and hear countless stories from veterans. She expressed that honor and respect towards veterans is more important than ever because they protect American rights and freedom.
