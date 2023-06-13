MONROETON — Recognition was bestowed to veterans and the next generation of servicemen and women at a yearly event in Monroeton.

The Sixth Annual Bradford-Sullivan Counties Veterans Appreciation Day was held Saturday afternoon at Mountaineer Park. The Northern Tier Veterans Group hosted the event that featured over 300 attendees.

