With the annual Medicare Open Enrollment now taking place through Dec. 7, the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging is reminding Medicare beneficiaries that counselors through the APPRISE program are able to help.
However, because of COVID-19, counselors will be offering services by telephone appointment only.
Officials said Medicare Advantage Plans can change from year to year, and the APPRISE program – the state’s health insurance assistance program – can help with plan comparisons to make sure beneficiaries have the coverage that best suits their needs.
The APPRISE program is free and confidential.
To make an appointment, call 1-800-982-4346.
