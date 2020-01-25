April 13 deadline set for voter registration

With this year’s primary election scheduled for April 28, the Bradford County Board of Elections is reminding residents that they have until April 13 to register to vote, change their address, or change their party affiliation.
Those looking to register can do so at the Election Bureau in the Annex Building next to the Bradford County Courthouse or online at www.register.votespa.com. Postmarks are no longer permitted.
Republicans who wish to be a candidate for Republican Committee can circulate and file petitions between Jan. 28 and Feb. 18. Petition packets can be picked up at the Election Bureau between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“ACT 77 was signed into law by Governor Wolfe on Oct. 31, 2019. This law permits, if desired, all voters to cast their ballot by mail without providing a reason or excuse,” election officials explained. “Those who wish to vote by mail must submit a mail-in ballot application to the county Board of Elections by 5 p.m. on April 21.”
Those who will be out of their hometown during elections or who cannot vote due to illness can apply for an absentee ballot before April 21. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received at the elections office by 8 p.m. on April 28.
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 28, unless otherwise directed by the courts.
For more information, call (570) 265-1717 or email smithkorsr@bradfordco.org.
