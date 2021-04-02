TOWANDA BOROUGH – The Bradford County Commissioners declared April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in a ceremony on the courthouse steps at 11 a.m. yesterday.
More than 900 bright blue pinwheels lined the courthouse lawn, each representing a child abuse investigation carried out by the county’s Children and Youth Services along with the forensic interviews conducted at the Children’s House Child Advocacy Center in the past year.
Chairman Daryl Miller said that the number of pinwheels on the lawn was equal to the number of students in one of the local school districts.
A joint statement made by the commissioners related that the majority of child abuse cases stem from situations and conditions that are preventable in an engaged and supportive community.
The purpose of Child Abuse Prevention Month is to educate residents on how to advocate for child abuse prevention and what to look out for, as well as to make sure families have the support they need to raise their children in a healthy and nurturing environment.
“I watched a news broadcast the other day that a county just below us, either Lackawanna or Luzerne County, had about 500 pinwheels out there,” Miller said. “We’ve got over 900. That’s appalling; to think that about a county less than half the size that’s got twice the number of pinwheels.”
He added that the number of child abuse cases have seemed to increased over the years since he took office.
Miller expressed his appreciation for all in attendance and all who work in child abuse prevention, saying “we thank them for all they do but I wish they didn’t have to do it.”
Commissioner Doug McLinko thanked the Towanda law enforcement present for their work during investigations to keep children safe.
“In this world today, there is no room for any abuse. None,” he said.
State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) said, “Really, the key word here today is awareness – to make sure that we’re bringing this point to the people in our community today. We’re very concerned. We don’t want to see any pinwheels on our courthouse lawn.”
Pickett said that ChildLine (1-800-932-0313) reported a decline in 49% of calls in 2020, which officials unfortunately do not believe represents a decline in abuse.
“This is not because abuse stopped or did not occur. This is because fewer mandated reporters had eyes and ears on children,” Children’s House Executive Director Katy VanDewark said. “Our teachers, our coaches, our local church members or even neighbors. When children are at home who will report abuse?”
She stressed that community support is crucial to preventing child abuse in the isolating era of COVID-19 and advised residents to trust their gut instinct and call ChildLine if they see any situation with a child that doesn’t sit right with them.
Heather McNett attended the ceremony on behalf of Supporting Area Families Everyday located at the Trinity Lutheran Church at 908 South Main Street in Towanda, of which she’s the executive director.
She said that the center deals with anti-violence in families, supervised visitation and custody exchanges. Among many services, it provides children in need with a safe place for them to stay connected to their parents.
“The number of pinwheels here is astounding and it’s sad, and I’m glad that there are organizations like SAFE, the Children’s House, and CYS that take a huge step towards stomping it out,” McNett said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.