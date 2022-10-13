ARCC Announces Plans for 32nd Silent Auction Fundraiser

The Abuse and Rape Crisis Center recently announced the 32nd Silent Auction will be online again this year. The auction will be held from Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 5. Log onto the ARCC Facebook page a week before to see a few of the many items that will be for sale. All sale items will be available to view at https://www.32auctions.com/ARCCAuction2022 by Nov. 1st. Items may be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 1-3pm at St. Agnes School in Towanda.
The Silent Auction is the ARCC’s largest yearly fundraiser. ARCC is hopeful that community support will help continue to provide free services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, as well as prevention education.
