The Abuse and Rape Crisis Center is getting ready for its 31st Silent Auction fundraiser, which will be held online again from Thursday, Nov. 4 through Saturday, Nov. 6.
“The Silent Auction is our largest yearly fundraiser,” the organization said in an announcement. “Community support will help us continue to provide our free services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, as well as prevention education. Since our online auction will be smaller this year, please consider making a monetary donation.”
The ARCC’s mission is to end interpersonal violence in service to residents of Bradford County.
Those who are interested in donating an item to the Silent Auction can call (570) 265-5333 and ask for Mandi or email arcc@arccbc.org by Oct. 15.
