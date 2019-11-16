RADNOR — It’s been a week of mourning for those at Archbishop John Carroll High School in Delaware County and the surrounding community.
On Monday, Pennsylvania State Police reported that a 17-year-old boy was killed from a fall at World’s End State Park in Forksville Township, Sullivan County. Police had responded to the park around 8 a.m. Sunday morning after receiving a report of the death. The boy, now identified as Archbishop John Carroll High School senior Luke DePiano, was remembered during a prayer service at the school Tuesday to celebrate his life, according to the school’s Facebook page.
“We are thankful for the beautiful prayer service (Tuesday) and the outpouring of love and support,” school officials said. “Please continue to keep the DePiano family and Archbishop Carroll in your prayers.”
Few other details about the incident have been released by state police, which has classified the death as accidental. Police are continuing their investigation.
