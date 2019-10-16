Are solar savings in the future for AASD?

ATHENS — Superintendent Craig Stage said the Athens Area School District is already among the top five school districts in the mid-Atlantic when it comes to energy efficiency. If discussions that began Tuesday morning prove fruitful for the district, an estimated 90% of its energy needs could end up being supplied by the sun.
According to Stage, education technology company Earth Walk has been trying to start conversations with the school district for about a year regarding its Solar Walk program before Tuesday’s presentation by the company. The plan would be to create a large solar array on the district’s parking lots, which would resemble car ports, and some of its green space at SRU under a 25-year lease agreement that would include free installation, although the district would have to purchase this power from the provider.
“We don’t have any specifics in terms of cost analysis or anything like that, references,” said Stage.
“For us, the main thing is, number one, it becomes a learning opportunity for our students. Alternative energy is very important. It could even be a place for them to learn some things about STEM,” he added. “And also, to save the district money — real money.”
One of the steps moving forward will be to provide the company with the district’s currently utility data so they can assess potential savings. Stage is also looking to connect with other school districts utilizing these solar systems, such as one in Phoenix and another in New Jersey, to find out about their real world application.
Overall, Stage said that district officials “have a million-and-a-half questions.”
“It’s just a preliminary discussion. It’s nothing that’s going to happen tomorrow, but it’s worth looking into,” Stage added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.