The public will be able to learn about the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging’s proposed 2020/2021 budget and aging services that locals can utilize during a virtual public hearing scheduled for later this month.
The public hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 27 via Zoom or conference call, according to the agency, and will also offer time for feedback and public questions.
Those looking to take part via conference call can call 1-866-730-7514 and use the pin number 716046. Anyone who wants to join through Zoom can call 1-800-982-4346 or visit the agency’s website at www.bsstaaa.org for Zoom information.
A summary of the agency’s Fiscal Year 2020/2021 Area Plan, including budget information, is also available on the website. The $6,960,931 proposal, which serves as the legal contract with the Pennsylvania Department of Aging and as the basis for service provider agreements, focuses on four main goals: to expand the agency’s network of volunteers to help alleviate loneliness and social isolation among the aging population, increase awareness of the Family Caregiver Support Program through different marketing strategies, raise awareness and respond effectively to elderly abuse and exploitation to better protect the older population, and increase attendance and participation at Active Living Centers through enhanced programming.
Although the fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30, the agency’s budget can only be approved once a clearer funding picture is provided by the state. Funding from the United Ways of Bradford, Lycoming, and Susquehanna counties also helps support the agency.
