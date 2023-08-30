WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — Multiple people across the northeast Pennsylvania joined together at a local park for a day of music, games and companionship.
On Tuesday, the Area Agency on Aging held its annual Bradford-Sullivan Senior Picnic at the Friends Pavilion of Mt. Pisgah State Park.
Around 130 attendees gathered at the event that featured yard games, a dime toss and gift basket raffles. Local businesses donated door prizes that were drawn throughout the day as well. There was even a petting zoo that included a turtle, rabbit and several dogs. Local band, The Gypsy’s, performed a variety of musical numbers for the crowd.
Flynn Energy representatives Rich Mosier and Shawn Sullivan cooked up the picnic’s hot dogs and hamburgers that their company supplied. Mosier stated that they were happy to serve community members and help out with the event.
Volunteer Coordinator Beverly Fox organized the picnic along with the agency’s center managers. She stated that the event was important for connecting seniors from the different centers. Active living centers across Bradford and Sullivan counties include those in Athens, Canton, Gillett, Towanda, Warren Center, Wyalusing and Mildred.
“This is probably the one opportunity a year that they get to meet the other people from the other centers,” Fox said.
The annual picnic was typically held at Troy’s Alparon Park before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, according to Active Living Center Administrator Nora Demusz. This year, organizers decided to try a new location for their festivities.
“What makes this unique from years past, it also includes our volunteers,” Demusz said.
Both Demusz and Fox expressed that the agency is in desperate need of new volunteers, especially drivers for its Meals on Wheels program, which delivers food to elderly clients.
“I love our Meals on Wheels drivers because they are sometimes the only person that [an elderly resident] sees,” Fox said. “One of our jobs as a Meal on Wheels driver is to knock on the door and have them come to the door, so that we know that they are alright.”
One Meals on Wheels driver at the event was Ernest Castle. He has volunteered for the Canton Active Living Center for around 12 years. At age 77, Castle hopes a new generation of volunteers will join the agency to ensure local seniors are cared for.
“Home delivery gives them a chance to have a good meal every day,” Castle said. “I enjoy meeting new people and making sure they’re okay.”
He stated that elderly people have a hard time getting out and obtaining food on their own, which makes Meals on Wheels a critical service. He urges interested individuals to contact the agency and get involved.
The Area Agency on Aging’s mission is to “positively impacting the lives of adults, veterans, and disabled across Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Tioga counties by advocating and providing a network of resources that result in independence, choice and dignity,” according to its website.
The agency can be reached at (570) 265-6121 or toll free at 1-800-982-4346. Its Bradford County office is located at 220 Main St., Unit 2, Towanda. For more information, visit its website at www.bsstaaa.org.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.