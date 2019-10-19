The upcoming final phase rollout of Community Health Choices in Pennsylvania means some changes for a service that the Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna/Tioga Area Agency on Aging has been able to provide locally. However, according to Executive Director Marlea Hoyt, it will not mean the agency is closing its doors.
“We had several inquiries of people calling the office or saying to our care managers, ‘What am I going to do? I heard you are closing.’ No, we’re just no longer offering that one service,” said Hoyt.
The service in question is the service coordination for those who utilize the Pennsylvania Department of Aging Waiver Program, which allows the aging the ability to receive care at home instead of at a nursing facility, according to the agency’s website.
The three-year rollout of Community Health Choices is promoted as a way to improve access and coordination of medical care, and “create a person-driven, long-term support system in which people have a choice, control, and access to a full array of quality services that provide independence, health, and quality of life,” according to an information sheet on the program’s website. The first phase of the rollout was targeted at the southwest corner of the state, while the second phase was implemented in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties in the southeast. The Northwest, Lehigh/Capital, and Northeast (including Bradford County) regions are included in phase three, which will begin on Jan. 1.
According to Hoyt, as the program has been implemented in other counties, many of the Area Agency on Aging offices serving them have been unable to secure contracts to continue this service coordination. Given the precedent, “we made the decision to no longer offer that service knowing that after the continuity of care period we most likely wouldn’t be able to get a contract to continue to provide those services,” she explained.
The continuity of care period will help those receiving service coordination with the transition through June 30.
