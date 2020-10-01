The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging’s annual Lottery Calendar fundraiser is on hiatus as officials focus more on reducing risks posed by COVID-19.
As part of the announcement, officials said they are humbled by the support they receive from the community each year, which – as a 501c3 organization – is vital to supporting services such as Meals on Wheels to help those in Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Tioga counties.
“The support we have received year after year is astounding; we’re so humbled by it. Every day we see the lives changed by the generosity of our benefactors, so we can’t say ‘thank you’ enough,” they said.
Officials noted that in-home and community-based services will not be affected by the hiatus, and they look forward to resuming normal fundraising in the future.
In the meantime, the B/S/S/T is still accepting donations, which can be mailed to B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc., 220 Main St., Unit 2, Towanda, PA 18848.
For more information, call 1-800-982-4346.
