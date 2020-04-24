Area Agency on Aging thanks volunteers

The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging is recognizing its volunteers as part of National Volunteer Week.
The agency relies on a vast network of volunteers to support a variety of community programs. Volunteers give their time delivering or packing meals with the Meals on Wheels Endless Mountains program, helping out at local Active Living Centers, visiting nursing facilities and older adults in their homes, counseling Medicare beneficiaries, or working with kids with exceptional needs in school settings.
“We honor and appreciate those who serve our community every day, but with particular attention in recognition of National Volunteer Month every April,” the agency stated. “We are all experiencing change this year, and we regrettably cannot celebrate the achievements of our volunteers in person as we would ordinarily. Nevertheless, we offer a heartfelt thank you to each and every one of our volunteers. Our volunteers have shown determination and adaptability through this time of difficulty, bravely moving forward in their duties and taking all possible precautions to protect the health and safety of those they serve. Words cannot convey the magnitude of our appreciation.”
For more information about volunteer opportunities with the agency, including from-home options, call 1-800-982-4346.
