WARREN TOWNSHIP — The Area Agency on Aging of Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Tioga counties will welcome the public to weigh in on proposed services and program initiatives for the aging that will be available during the 2019-2020 fiscal year near the end of this month.
A public hearing will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 28 at the Warren Center Active Living Center, which is located in the township building on Schoolhouse Road. There, information will be provided about these proposals along with opportunities to provide feedback and ask questions, according to the agency.
Services provided by the agency are designed to help the aging remain in their own homes and provide support to caregivers.
Those interested in more information can call 1-800-982-4346.
