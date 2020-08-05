TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Bradford County Humane Society, Kali’s Mission and You Too Animal Rescue volunteers responded in a joint effort Tuesday to save animals left abandoned in Towanda Borough.
These organizations were contacted by Towanda Borough’s code enforcement officer after he became aware of the situation.
While visiting a building in the Second Ward of the borough it was discovered that several cats and dogs were left without food and water by the individuals residing in the apartments there. Upon further investigation, several dead and decomposed cats were found in the basement of the building.
Rescuers from Bradford County Humane Society, Kali’s Mission and You Too Animal Rescue teamed up to capture as many cats and dogs as possible. These animals were taken to various shelters throughout the Bradford County area. These rescues will provide food, shelter and any medical care that the animals may need.
Abandoned or dropped off animals are becoming more and more of a problem throughout Bradford County. Shelters are full and the veterinarians are not able to keep up with the urgent care needed. Unless a call is received by a caring individual, animals like these found in Towanda are left to starve or die from heat stroke, frostbite, illness or wild animals.
It is now a federal offense for animals to be abused, abandoned or left without food, water and shelter. It is difficult to prosecute offenders because of the lack of law enforcement for animal cruelty.
Bradford County Humane Society is a shelter located in Ulster Township. They take in as many strays as possible and work with a network of other shelters in the area. Kali’s Mission, located in Towanda, is a trap-neuter-return program that captures strays, gets them spayed/neutered and vaccinated. Because these cats are not friendly, they must return to the community. However, they cannot reproduce more strays and cannot spread diseases like rabies. You Too Animal Rescue, also located in Towanda, provides the same services as the Bradford County Humane Society. They primarily shelter cats, but when possible, will also take other animals.
There are not enough homes for all of these animals. Volunteers are needed to help at shelters and to foster the animals that are rescued. The animals are not the problem, the humans who abuse them are and need to be prosecuted for their actions.
All of these organizations are 501C3 non-profit organizations. They survive on public donations, grants, and fundraising events. They are managed by volunteers who dedicate their time and resources to caring for animals.
People may support these organizations by donating time at the shelters, donating supplies or financial support. Bradford County Humane Society is located on Route 220 in Ulster; Kali’s Mission is located at 306 William St. in Towanda, and You Too Animal Rescue is located at 13489 Route 220 in Towanda. They are all on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.