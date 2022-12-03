Here at the Daily Review, we’ve received a large amount of photo submissions from hunters throughout the coverage area. We hope you enjoy viewing the successful results as much as we have. If you or someone you know also prospered this season, be sure to submit your achievement at reviewnews@thedailyreview.com and we will run your photo in a future edition.
As a reminder, the deadline for our Big Buck Contest is today at 5 p.m. If you feel your harvest should be in the running, please email bigbuckcontest@thedailyreview.com and include your photo, name, address, phone number, number of points, spread, and tag number.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.