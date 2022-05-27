Area hunting clubs teach the next generation

Research published by Penn State adjunct professor Duane Diefenbach suggests that states like Pennsylvania may soon face a decline in the number of big game hunters.
This decline could cause issues for conservation efforts in the state, as sales of hunting licenses are one of the major funding sources of the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Hunting animals such as deer is also used to keep species populations in check, as deer can quickly overpopulate an area.
Bradford County has a strong hunting tradition, and is home to Wildlife Management Units 3B and 3C, two of the largest areas for the state in terms of deer harvest each year.
Keeping that tradition going is the goal of several community organizations in the area, such as the Valley Youth Hunter Education Challenge based in Rome.
The Youth Hunter Education Challenge is a program of hunting and survival education with chapters across the state and nation, with some funding provided by the National Rifle Association. Its stated goal is to provide a fun environment for kids to improve hunting and safety skills and encourage safer, lifelong hunting habits.
Those goals were on full display Tuesday, with VYHEC holding one of their biweekly target shoot and education meeting. This week half the young shooters were practicing with compound bows, aiming at targets 30 yards down range, while a second group were taking turns firing muzzle-loader rifles at targets up to 75 yards away. Safety goggles were aplenty, and after the practice everyone made their way into the education building. Several group parents prepared burgers and hotdogs for dinner, while Karen Nero planned that night’s lesson: a course on wildlife identification through analyzing animal skulls.
Nero held up a well-worn hunter education book.
“We’ll go over this front to back and back to front,” said Nero, who explained that the VYHEC doesn’t give out hunter safety course certificates but they do cover every topic students could come across on the test.
Pennsylvania children can take the hunter’s safety test at the age of twelve, and some area schools have provided lessons on the subject and hosted testing.
According to Diefenbach’s research, 60% of Pennsylvania hunters are over the age of 45 and that percentage continues to grow.
“Despite efforts to increase hunter numbers, age structure of big game hunters indicates the decline in numbers will continue in the future — big-game hunters are much older than the general population,” Diefenbach explains in a chapter he contributed to of the book “Harvest of Fish and Wildlife: New Paradigms for Sustainable Management.”
The Valley Youth Hunter’s Education Challenge relies on word of mouth and a regularly-updated Facebook page to spread the word about what they do, and their weekend shoots are always open to the public.
When asked why he believed teaching the next generation about firearm safety and hunting regulations were important, YVHEC leader Dana Schrader of Rome said, “We’re very conservative with our resources. We want to maintain the balance with our natural resources, like game.”
Schrader went on to say that a surge in deer population could cause serious damage to resident’s property, especially to crops and trees.
YVHEC President Jason Watkins maintained that the biggest reason to keep programs like theirs going is that the kids enjoy it.
“It gets them out of the house,” said Watkins. “We maybe don’t get as many coming out during the summer nights but still, a bunch do. They come here and get to learn a skill and they all become fast friends.”
Schrader said the club focuses on hunting ethics as well as hunting safety, and misconceptions about hunting can color non-hunters opinions on the sport.
“There’s a lot of misunderstanding from people around hunting,” said Schrader. “We try and show them that we’re conservationists, not murderers.”
While statewide the average age of hunters may be rising, the 26 kids that attend VYHEC practice twice each week are all between ten and eighteen years old. They attend regular competitions at state and regional levels, and some will be attending the East Coast competition in Chemung this June.
Despite concerning trends like those issued in Diefenbach’s studies, Bradford County, at least, will continue to pass on the outdoor tradition through organizations like Rod and Gun Clubs, Wild Turkey Federation chapters, and Youth Hunter Education Challenge clubs.
