Area students explore 'What's So Cool About Manufacturing'

Towanda is one of two teams moving on to the state level competition, having won the Viewer’s Choice Award for most online views.

 Review Photo/Erik Berggren

TOWANDA — Wednesday saw students from several area school districts be recognized for their efforts, as the Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission held an award ceremony for those participating in the “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?” program.

The program is a statewide, nationally recognized video contest that helps to promote companies in the manufacturing industry; teams of students from each participating district partner with a local manufacturing company to produce a video highlighting the coolest parts of their specific industry.

Connect with Erik: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1628; erik@thedailyreview.com.