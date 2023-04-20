Area students explore 'What's So Cool About Manufacturing'

TOWANDA — Wednesday saw students from several area school districts be recognized for their efforts, as the Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission held an award ceremony for those participating in the “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?” program.
The program is a statewide, nationally recognized video contest that helps to promote companies in the manufacturing industry; teams of students from each participating district partner with a local manufacturing company to produce a video highlighting the coolest parts of their specific industry.
NTRPDC oversees the regional competition, which can include districts from Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, and Wyoming counties. Schools that participated this year include:
- Athens Harlan Rowe Middle School, partnered with CAMCO Manufacturing
- Montrose Jr./Sr. High School, partnered with Universal Instruments
- Mountain View Jr./Sr. High School, partnered with Masters Concrete
- North Penn-Liberty High School, partnered with Wheeland Lumber Company
- North Penn-Mansfield High School, partnered with E-Tech
- Sullivan County High School, partnered with Pneu-Dart
- Towanda Jr./Sr. High School, Partnered with Unity Laundry
- Tunkhannock STEM Academy, partnered with Deer Park Lumber
- and Wellsboro Rock L. Butler Middle School, partnered with Truck-Lite.
Before schools were recognized for their work, NTRPDC executive director Frank Thompson spoke on some of the benefits of this program.
“The kids get to go into a manufacturer, see what’s happening, see all the different job opportunities that are in there,” said Thompson. “It’s not just one particular occupation, manufacturer. There’s all these different positions, all kinds of interest, skill sets, educational needs.”
The students also get hands-on experience in media-related work, as they plan, record, and edit their short videos.
NTRPDC project development manager Rachel Selleck also spoke, thanking all the participants, from the companies and their representatives to the teacher coaches and participating students.
“I hope that everybody feels really proud of all the things that we’ve accomplished with this program,” said Selleck. “I think that it’s something that will really be easy to reflect on when you look back and you’re thinking about all of the activities that you got to do in school.”
The Best Manufacturing Process Award, given to the team that did the best job explaining the manufacturing process from start to finish, was presented to Tunkhannock STEM Academy and Deer Park Lumber.
Tunkhannock’s team, led by teacher coach Melissa Michlowski, consisted of:
- Kaylee Iacovazzi
- Dillon Manning
- Braden Miller
- Lilian Montross
- and Allen Reimiller.
The Northern Tier Influence Award, given to the team that had the greatest impact on the NTRPDC executive and workforce development committees, was presented to North Penn-Liberty High School and Wheeland Lumber Company.
North Penn-Liberty’s team, led by teacher coach Carissa Flook, consisted of:
- Eden Forgeng
- Adalie Frey
- Isabelle Hughes
- and Alivia Lisowski.
Last, but not least, the Viewer’s Choice Award, given to the team that earned the most online views due to their outreach plan, was presented to Towanda Jr./Sr. High School and Unity Laundry.
Towanda’s team, led by teacher coach Donna Yale, consisted of:
- Ava Anderson
- Allison Chilson
- Aiden Davidson
- Jackson Frederick
- Jaydon Stranger
- and Evan Young.
Both North Penn-Liberty and Towanda will be moving on the state level competition, which will take place May 15 at the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts in Harrisburg.
Yale, who is also Towanda Area School District’s career coach, reflected on the program as a whole.
“It was amazing. It was a lot of fun,” said Yale. “Touring the business was wonderful.”
Towanda students decided to focus on the people behind the jobs at Unity Laundry. Their video states that “the people in manufacturing are what’s so cool about manufacturing, because those people care.”
According to Yale, that decision was made specifically because everyone they met was so great.
“They loved all the employees that they got to talk to,” said Yale. “We’re actually going back to have a pizza party with them, so it’ll be fun.”
Yale gave a special shout out to Jonathan Sayre, applied design and technology teacher at Towanda.
“He was very helpful in just pulling everything together for us,” said Yale.
Anyone interested in watching the student-made videos can find them online at www.whatssocool.org.
