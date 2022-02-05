Area students participate in Poetry Out Loud

Local students are being lauded for their participation in this year’s Poetry Out Loud competition.
The regional competition was facilitated by Northern Tier Partners for the Arts, with students from Bradford, Sullivan, Lycoming, Columbia, and Tioga counties participating. Matt Glantz, a homeschool student from within the Towanda Area School District, represented Bradford County. All student recitations can be viewed on the NTP4Arts Facebook.
Held nationwide for students grade 9-12, the goal of Poetry Out Loud is to encourage the study of great poetry by offering educational materials and holding a dynamic recitation competition. Organizers hoped to help students develop public speaking skills and self-confidence.
In an abundance of caution due to the rising levels of COVID, competitors recorded their recitations to be judged for a variety of factors such as accuracy, articulation, and evidence of understanding. Winners were announced over Zoom. Micah Sotouffer, a 12th grade student from Bloomsburg Christian School, was declared the winner with 10th grade CHIEF Co-op of Lycoming County student Gwendolyn Greene declared first runner-up.
Support for this year’s Poetry Out Loud was provided in part by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
Northern Tier Partners for the Arts is a subdivision of the Bradford County Regional Arts Council. They work to provide Arts-In-Education programming and arts experiences to residents of Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Sullivan, Wyoming, and Tioga counties. More information can be found at bcrac.org.
