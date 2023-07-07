The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers recently announced the recipients of more than $93,000 in scholarships to local students.
The Community Foundation scholarships were established by individuals, corporations, and scholarships are often established in memory of a loved one. Recipients include:
- Bailey Ferguson, a graduate of Canton attending Alfred State College — Canton Area School District Guinevere Ritter Scholarship Fund for $1,000
- Camille McRoberts, a graduate of Canton attending Juanita College — Donald & LaRene Ayers Scholarship for $4,350, Leo K. Shedden Scholarship for the amount of $1,850, and the Dr. Jean E. Benchley Woman of Science Award for $1,000
- Jazmyn L. Hickok, a graduate of Canton attending Altoon Beauty School — Dorothy Kemp Leonard Scholarship for $639.39
- Gracie Fitch, a graduate of Canton attending Lycoming College — Dr. John Kirkowski Scholarship for $2,000
- London A. Edwards, a graduate of Wyalusing attending West Chester University — Florence Bennett Memorial Scholarship for $900
- Allyson V. Butcher, a graduate of Canton attending Pennsylvania College of Technology — Guthrie Community Credit Union Scholarship for $1,000
- Lily J. Carpenter, a graduate of Sayre attending Pennsylvania College of Technology — Guthrie Community Credit Union Scholarship for $1,000
- Olivia G. Kulp, a graduate of Canton attending Pennsylvania State University — John H. Hyde Jr. and Dr. Marcella M. Hyde Scholarship for $3,500
- Maddison C. Belles, a graduate of Sayre attending Bloomsburg University — Rockmans Apparel/Babe & George Tymoski Scholarship for $500
- Travis J. Webster, a graduate of Athens attending SUNY Cortland — Tioga Tae Kwan Do Scholarship for $1,000
- Kory Schucker, a graduate of Troy attending Southeast Lineman Training Center — Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative Scholarship for $1,312.50
- Seth I. Gorsline, a graduate of Athens attending Mansfield University — Towanda Musical Society Scholarship for $550
- Madison J. Vargas, a graduate of Troy attending Mansfield University — Troy Lions Club Huck Scholarship for $1,500
- Tyler M. Houseknecht, a graduate of Sullivan attending Bloomsburg University — David A. DeWire Scholarship for $500 and Thomas W. “Doc” Shoemaker & Stefana H. “Stevie” Shoemaker Scholarship
- Rocky D. Finnegan, a graduate of Sullivan attending Misericordia University — Mike Getz Scholarship for $3,000
- Stella J. Harney, a graduate of Sullivan attending Misericordia University — Mike Getz Scholarship for $3,000 and Raymond and Betty Bahr Scholarship for $1,250.
Founded in 2003, the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers serves five counties: Bradford, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga County, Pa. and Tioga County, N.Y. The Foundation is committed to building philanthropic resources that will sustain healthy and vital communities now and into the future.
