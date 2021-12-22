A Columbia Cross Roads woman was arrested when she was found in a running car, unconscious, with a child inside on Nov. 14.
According to court documents, police were dispatched to the intersection of Coryland Road and Virtus Hollow Road In Columbia Township to pursue a report of a woman asleep in her vehicle where they found Michelle Brown slumped over her steering wheel. Her car was in the middle of the road not in park with no hazard lights.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, officers on scene noticed a small child in the back seat and asked Brown to submit to a sobriety test. Brown conceded and officers concluded she was under the influence and unable to operate her vehicle. Brown’s husband arrived on the scene to pick up the child and claimed he’d been looking for Brown for five hours.
Brown was then taken in custody and taken to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus where she submitted to a blood test.
Brown is being charged with the misdemeanors of endangering welfare of children, DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability – first offense, DUI: controlled substance – schedule two or three – first offense, DUI: controlled substance – metabolite – first offense, and summary failure to use a traffic signal.
A formal arraignment was scheduled for last Thursday.
