Arey Building Supply will host 60th anniversary event

WYSOX — A small business in central Bradford County will host a customer appreciation event that also serves as its big anniversary party.
Arey Building Supply will celebrate its 60th anniversary event on Friday during its regular business hours of 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Located at 1816 Golden Mile Road in Wysox Township, the business will have free giveaways, discounts and clearance specials and deals during the event. There will also be free refreshments and treats that the public can anticipate, such as hot dogs, popcorn, donuts and coffee.
Arey is thanking its loyal customers with the event that will remind the public to shop local, according to co-owner Melinda Gourlie.
“We are really proud to be a community staple for 60 years,” Gourlie said. “We think that we are an important part of the community. It means people can get things here locally in central Bradford County without having to travel out of town.”
Gourlie and her husband, Dave have owned the business since 2017 when they took over ownership from her parents. It all started when Glen and Genevieve Arey opened the store in 1962 and its been a key building supply establishment ever since. When Glen passed away in the mid-1980s, his accountant, Steve Webster purchased and ran the store until Gourlie’s parents obtained ownership in 2002, Gourlie stated.
The store stocks building supply items for plumbing and electrical, as well as sheetrock, concrete blocks, paint and hardware.
“We have a pretty wide array of supplies for a family-run small business, so we are really proud of that,” Gourlie said.
