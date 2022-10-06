Arey Building Supply will host 60th anniversary event

Arey Building Supply in Wysox will celebrate its 60th anniversary Friday during its regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

WYSOX — A small business in central Bradford County will host a customer appreciation event that also serves as its big anniversary party.

Arey Building Supply will celebrate its 60th anniversary event on Friday during its regular business hours of 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

