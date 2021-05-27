TOWANDA BOROUGH – Recruits took the soldier oath for the U.S. Army at the Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday.
Family and friends were gathered together supporting their loved ones and taking pictures of them as they were sworn in.
The ceremony consisted of nine future soldiers that included: Tahnee Casey-Coolbaugh, Sayre High School 2021 class, Army Preventative Medicine specialist; JaRayke Worthington, Towanda High School Class of 2021, Infantry; Dyllen Isbell, Towanda High School Class of 2021, Aircraft Powerplant Repairer; Miguel Ruiz, Troy High School Class of 2021, combat medic; Layne Walmsly, Troy High School Class of 2021, Infantry; Jacob Simmons, Towanda High School Class of 2021 Information Technology specialist; Tyler Wright, home school class of 2021, Infantry; Steel Hartmann, Towanda High School Class of 2021, military human intel collector; Reeve Mott, New Covenant Academy Class of 2021, Tank Crew member.
Capt. Jonathan Corns is the Wilkes-Barre recruiting company commander who conducted the swearing in ceremony. Corns was proud of the recruits for taking the next step into a career in the military.
“This usually happens at MEPS (Military Entrance Processing Station) when they enlist, but right now due to the COVID constraints, we are not able to let the families go up to the MEPS in Syracuse,” said Corns.
Simmons said he’s excited to join the military and have it pave the way for career opportunities.
“I’m going in for a 25 Bravo, which is an IT course,” said Simmons. “I’ll be leaving June 22 to go to Fort Jackson for nine weeks and then I’ll be going to Fort Gordon in Georgia for 22 weeks.”
Casey-Coolbaugh was one of the recruits at the ceremony who said she was happy that her family could see the big moment.
“It felt good because my family was able to come and see it, whereas when I went to MEPS, people couldn’t see it,” she said.
Casey-Coolbaugh wants to go into preventive medicine and help treat people around the world still suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I would be working on the front lines combating COVID,” she said. “I feel good about it because I want to make a career out of it.”
Worthington said the ceremony felt like normal times again with COVID-19 restrictions loosening up.
“It was pretty nice having the family out to see me and all the recruiters who have helped me,” said Worthington.
He’ll be going to bootcamp in Fort Benning, Georgia.
“I’m going in as an 11 X-ray, which is an infantry candidate, so I’ll come out as an 11 bravo or an 11 charlie,” said Worthington. “I ship out on July 5, but I leave on the 4th of July, and I’m there for 22 weeks. I’m pretty excited and motivated.”
For many of these soon-to-be soldiers, it’s been a lifelong aspiration to join the Army with inspiration coming from family members who served before.
For Casey-Coolbaugh, it was her older siblings. For Worthington, it was his grandfathers, both of whom were there to see their grandson take the oath and follow in their footsteps.
“We wanted to put something on so the families could see their loved ones getting sworn in,” said Corns. “Today was a great turnout and it’s awesome to see everybody together again.”
