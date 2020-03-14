ELMIRA — Arnot Health has implemented its response to the threat of COVID-19, announcing Friday that it has activated the hospital’s Pandemic Task Force and taken other measures to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus if it is found in the area.
The Pandemic Task Force is made up of leaders from the clinical, operational, and administrative areas of the hospital, according to a news release. Through daily meetings, they will make sure the hospital’s response is as effective as possible by reviewing guidance, developing policies, and coordinating with regional authorities.
Arnot officials noted that as of Friday afternoon, New York state had the second highest number of coronavirus cases in the U.S., prompting Gov. Andrew Cuomo to declare a State of Emergency.
“We must all now accept that this pandemic virus presents an imminent threat to the physical health and well-being of our entire population, wherever we are,” the announcement stated. “COVID-19 is easily spread and is proving to be much more severe than the typical seasonal flu. There is no immunization and it is expected to take more than a year before any vaccine is available. In addition, the death rate is especially high for those with underlying medical conditions or compromised immune systems, those over 60 years old, and nursing home residents. These categories include many of our employees and colleagues. Our community depends on Arnot Health to respond to any escalation in the COVID-19 situation that may occur in our community. To that end, keeping our staff healthy, safe and protected from exposure is of utmost importance as we may be the last line of defense to prevent COVID-19 from becoming a devastating public health crisis in our area. It is our obligation to our community to do everything we can to protect our workforce and its capacity to fill that role.”
Arnot Health has also taken a number of other actions, including the suspension of visitation to the NICU and pediatric units at Arnot Ogden Medical Center. However, there is an exception for parents and guardians. Visitation to the skilled nursing units at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital has also been suspended. Overall, there are to be no visitors less than 18 years old, and one visitor is allowed at a patient’s bedside at a time. Restrictions have also been put in place for medical students, vendors, and other personnel coming to the facilities, while non-essential events and meetings have been cancelled.
“We are continuing our efforts to conserve and ensure appropriate use of personal protective equipment and other supplies to ensure we can appropriately protect our caregivers and patients if the COVID-19 situation escalates,” officials said.
Those in the hospital are also encouraged to practice good hand hygiene and avoid unnecessary personal contact whenever possible.
“While these may seem like dramatic steps, they are essential to contain a viral outbreak of this magnitude to protect our patients, our healthcare professionals, and our community,” officials said. “We firmly believe that it is better to act in an aggressive and decisive manner now than to regret not having done so later.”
