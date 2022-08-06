ELMIRA, N.Y. – The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Arnot Ogden Medical Center will be celebrating its 50th anniversary and hosting a reunion for all graduates of the NICU.
The event will be Sunday, Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. NICU graduates of all ages are invited to attend. The event will take place rain or shine in the green space behind Arnot Ogden Medical Center, and will include entertainment for children, refreshments, and a chance to reunite with the doctors, nurses and staff from the NICU.
