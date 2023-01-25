Around 4 to 6 inches of snow possible in Bradford County

The National Weather Service Binghamton anticipates a winter storm to arrive in the Twin Tiers. Bradford County may receive around 4 to 6 inches of snow.

 National Weather Service Graphic

A winter storm consisting of a few inches of snow is expected to arrive this morning in Bradford County.

Snow will move into the county and surrounding Twin Tiers region around 6 a.m., according to the National Weather Service Binghamton. The snowfall will add up to around 4 to 6 inches of snow.

