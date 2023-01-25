Around 4 to 6 inches of snow possible in Bradford County

A winter storm consisting of a few inches of snow is expected to arrive this morning in Bradford County.
Snow will move into the county and surrounding Twin Tiers region around 6 a.m., according to the National Weather Service Binghamton. The snowfall will add up to around 4 to 6 inches of snow.
“We will see snow throughout the day and it’s going to be a quick burst of accumulating snow,” said NWS Meteorologist Ben Lott. “Most of the snow will fall during the daytime hours within a 12-hour window.”
Late in the afternoon and early evening, temperatures will warm up and snow will transition into a wintery mix, Lott added. Rain showers will start in the late evening hours and proceed into the night.
“If there is any ice accumulation, it should be pretty light and it will be really patchy,” Lott said. “Generally, we are not really expecting any ice accumulation with this system.”
With the incoming snowfall, NWS advises people to be careful on roadways that may be impacted by snow. Residents should monitor the weather and road conditions before traveling.
“We know that the morning commute could be a little treacherous with some hazardous road conditions with snow causing slippery conditions,” Lott said.
People should slow down, give themselves extra distance to stop and allow themselves to have extra travel time, he advised.
