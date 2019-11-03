TROY – Government officials may not have expected to find themselves traveling down winding dirt roads or at a kitchen table of a white farmhouse when they set out to attend a Rural Energy Roundtable meeting in Bradford County Friday, but it was a seemingly perfect location to talk about the economic impact of local agriculture.
After morning meetings in Laceyville, representatives from multiple federal agencies including America’s Rural Energy Coalition, the US Department of Energy and the US Department of Agriculture gathered at the VanBlarcom farm in Columbia Cross Roads to meet with local farmers.
“We’re here to listen to you always in any way, shape or form or whatever you want to talk to us about,” stated Curt Coccodrilli of the USDA.
Mark Madden, a representative of the Penn State University Extension Office provided a background of local individuals and agriculture and a brief overview of the area’s history with energy and natural resources.
“Our people are proud, they’re productive, there’s no doubt about that. They prefer to earn their own keep,” Madden stated. “Our economies up here are largely married to the natural resources.”
Madden highlighted that though Bradford County is a rural area “conveniently located in the middle of nowhere” it carries a global significance through the natural resources it is rich with including the Susquehanna River, diverse farming and businesses such as Masonite.
Madden further highlighted the work Penn State University is completing in energy and agricultural research as well as in education through providing programs like virtual reality teaching tools that take students, many who know very little about the production of energy, through tours of wind power and beyond and modern farm training.
Chad Rupe, of the USAD, praised the work of the university while explaining the issues that he has seen arise out of what he described as “idealism” and a lack of knowledge about energy harvesting.
“Our grid is not the grid of our grandfathers, our grid is continuing to modernize,” he said.
Rupe stated that a large amount of the public is unaware of the economics of power supply and cautioned Friday’s attendees that decisions regarding energy can not be based on “idealism” and changed too rapidly.
If you jump the gun you end up with power outages and an unstable grid, he told, pointing to California as an example.
Local farmers shared concerns with what they described as an out-of date milk pricing format that hasn’t been reformed in decades and stream management that they view as a contributing factor to flooding as well as having conversation regarding the need to export Bradford County’s abundant amount of marcellus shale to be shipped to New England where it can be sold for high price.
The USDA’s Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program was also brought to the table, where local farmers stated they should not have to “compete with the government” to farm good land and that while the program could be beneficial it should be used to protect fragile land only and not prevent farmers from utilizing good soil unnecessarily.
Coccodrilli connected farmers with Elmo J. Rinaldi of the US Small Business Association’s Office of Advocacy, stating that he was a quality resource for farmers, especially to utilize for help with problems with policy that is limiting to them.
“I want to say thank you guys so much for what you do, you really are feeding this country and together America prospers, that’s how we look at this,” Coccodrilli said, acknowledging the county’s contributions of not only natural energy resources but also hay, timber, dairy, stone, wind and beyond.
