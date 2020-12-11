Around twenty quarantined at BCCF after prisoner tests positive for COVID-19 (free to read)

WEST BURLINGTON – Around 20 Bradford County Correctional Facility inmates were in quarantine as of Thursday morning due to contact with a male inmate who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
During Thursday’s prison board meeting, Warden Donald Stewart said the unnamed inmate in question had been a long-time resident of the facility, and officials are currently in the process of performing contact tracing to determine how the inmate might have become affected. That inmate was isolated following the positive test.
Two corrections officers are also not working due to earlier contact with COVID-19 outside of the jail, Steward had also noted in his report.
“When they reported their exposure, they were held out of work,” Steward said, adding that they both have tested negative twice since.
Between the October and November prison board meetings, the jail had three staff who tested positive for COVID-19 due to exposure outside of the jail while on vacation and had to remain home. Those who had contact with those staff, which Stewart said was outside of the jail, all tested negative. The three staff members were back to work by the time of November’s prison board meeting.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s reporting Thursday, Bradford County gained an additional 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the course of Wednesday, representing a gain of 203 cases over the past week and 377 over the nearly the two weeks prior (the DOH didn’t do any reporting on Thanksgiving Day). Included in these statistics was an additional COVID-related death and one additional case among the county’s nursing or personal care homes.
