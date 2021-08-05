ARRA funds prompt waiting approach from some

Bradford County municipalities have recently been receiving funds from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act to help with expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, at least some are waiting to see how the spending guidelines continue to evolve before they do anything with it.
According to Wysox Township Supervisor Bill Them, guidance from a Pennsylvania Association of Township Supervisors workshop last month encouraged townships to save the money for a year. He shared this advice as he announced receipt of the township’s $85,776.42 allocation, which led to supervisors voting to set up a separate savings account for the money.
Another identical allocation will be distributed around this time next year.
“Because if you spend it in a way you think is correct and then it’s not, then we’ll be paying for it with taxpayer money,” Them said. “We need to be very careful about how we spend that money.”
As Wyalusing Township Supervisor Marvin Meteer announced the township’s first allocation of $63,900.55 Tuesday, he also expressed caution before the township spends the money.
“We just need to take a look at all of those regulations to make sure we are spending it in accordance with those rules,” Meteer said. “The last I knew, they hadn’t really finalized all of those rules yet, but they were working on it.”
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, recipients can currently use funding toward public health expenditures, replacing public sector revenue, pay essential workers, offset negative impacts from COVID-19, and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Municipalities had until the end of business Monday to apply for funding.
In all, more than $11.7 million was allocated for Bradford County, according to the DCED.
