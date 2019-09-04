Arrest made in Nichols armed robbery

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Nichols man for an armed robbery at the Community Bank along East River Road in the Village of Nichols.
Deputies said that 31-year-old Adam M. Robinson faces the felony charges of robbery, criminal use of a firearm and grand larceny after entering the bank Friday, showing a pistol and demanding money.
In an initial press release shortly following the incident, deputies had said they had three people in custody.
Robinson was arraigned in the Nichols Town Court and sent to the Tioga County Jail on $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond. He is scheduled to be back in court this morning.
The New York State Police and New York State Department of Environmental conservation assisted in the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to call the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division at (607) 687-1010.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.