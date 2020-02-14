Pennsylvania State Police and the Wyoming Vice/Narcotics Unit have charged Chelsea Leighton, 29, of Wysox and Joshua Benjamin, 37, of Wysox with delivery of a controlled substance following an incident at Jackson’s Trailer Park on Feb. 12.
According to police records, a narcotics search warrant was carried out at Leighton and Benjamin’s home on Feb. 12 after an investigation of the possession and distribution of large amounts of crystal methamphetamine.
Taken from the home was $672, 31 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 5.3 ounces of marijuana packaged for sale, multiple items of drug paraphernalia and packaging material, according to police documents.
Both Leighton and Benjamin were arraigned before Magistrate Fred Wheaton and are held at the Bradford County Correctional Facility after failing to post $100,000.
Alyssa Lynn Blasi, 25, was also found in possession of drug paraphernalia at the time of the search warrant and charges will be filed against her at a later date, according to police records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.