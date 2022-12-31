Art mural highlights Troy Sale Barn’s past

TROY — Artwork can be created to portray appealing imagery and also serve as a snapshot of our historical past. The nostalgia it conveys can bring a community together and appreciate both the past and present.
In the Troy area, people can observe a new painting that portrays an auction site that now serves as an event venue and home of the artwork itself.
Local artist Sadie Allen painted an art mural depicting The Troy Sale Barn as it was when it had livestock auctions within its facility. The painting can be seen inside the very Sale Barn it portrays.
The mural portrays a livestock auction with a black cow in the center of the ring as a man speaks on a microphone. A crowd in the foreground watches the cow and many other animals near it that include a pig, chicken and goat.
Allen creates artwork through her brand, Dancing Heifer Art. Many of her paintings include imagery of rural life and farm animals.
For her newest artwork, she used plywood and acrylic house paint to create it. The mural was completed in less than a month as she was working on other art projects as well. It was finished around October and mounted in the building before The Troy Sale Barn’s Hometown Christmas event in late November.
“I think we got a few main pieces in there so that other people from the community remember what it was like,” Allen said. “Older community members will have way more stories than me.”
The artwork was commissioned by the Troy Sale Barn Operating Corporation, which oversees the building. The idea for the painting came from TSBOC Executive Director Nicole Harris after the building’s arena stage was opened. She had the thought that some people in the community don’t understand or remember what the Sale Barn used to look like when it sold livestock.
“I contacted Sadie and had her paint a mural depicting what it actually used to look like,” Harris said. “Truly remarkable that animals used to walk in that stage area to be auctioned off to the highest bidder and look what it has become now.”
The building is a big historical site for the Troy community. It held its first sale on June 4, 1922 and was organized by 20 men who thought that a livestock sales pavilion would be a great addition to Troy, according to Harris.
The last livestock sale was held in 2004 and a decade of uncertainty followed on what to do with the building.
In 2014, the borough announced that the building would be torn down to create a parking lot. To prevent that from happening, Troy Sale Barn President Bill Bower organized the effort with Harris to transform the old auction site into the community center it is today. The Troy Sale Barn celebrated its 100th anniversary in June.
The building is a source of nostalgia for Harris as she recalled what it was like in there years ago.
“My family owns Milky Way Farms, so when I was able to drive I took calves down to drop them off at the auction that was held there,” she said. “What that barn used to look like and what it looks like now, I never would have dreamed it back then.”
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
