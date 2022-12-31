Art mural highlights Troy Sale Barn’s past

This painting was created by Sadie Allen and can be seen inside the Troy Sale Barn. The painting depicts an auction in the barn before it was turned into a community center.

 Photo Provided

TROY — Artwork can be created to portray appealing imagery and also serve as a snapshot of our historical past. The nostalgia it conveys can bring a community together and appreciate both the past and present.

In the Troy area, people can observe a new painting that portrays an auction site that now serves as an event venue and home of the artwork itself.

