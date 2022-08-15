Grace Leonard, Troy Intermediate School, Grade 5
Inspired by the culture of India and the Dhurrie rug industry, Grace crafted a paper weaving. She used a variety of design patterns to create a beautiful array of color and rhymical lines. Grace skillfully placed and formed many unique accented edges to each of her paper strips to give an effective aesthetic. Grace’s artwork showcases a talented individual with a strong understanding of the art elements. Grace used construction paper, glue, and yarn to complete her artwork.
