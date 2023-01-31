Arthur B. King, M.D., a well-known neurosurgeon and longtime Athens Borough resident once stated that he had worked very hard at many jobs to obtain his college degree and his medical degree. Dr. King had a great desire to help educate the young men and women residing in his “hometown” Athens Borough, a place where he lived and a place that he loved. Upon his passing on December 13, 2001, he established the Arthur B. King, M.D. Scholarship Fund to be awarded to a deserving Athens Borough

resident, male or female, upon their graduation or matriculation from the Athens Area High School for the payment of college tuition, on campus room and board up to a four (4) year period and up to a maximum of $25,000.00 per year in order to obtain an undergraduate degree. The scholarship is based on academic qualifications, character, extra curricular activities, community service and financial eligibility.