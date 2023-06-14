Elissa Gore

Artist Elissa Gore paints the Wyalusing clock tower.

 Review Photo/Maddy Vogel

WYALUSING — The Susquehanna Summer Solstice Festival’s first event, nocturne painting in downtown Wyalusing, occurred Tuesday afternoon through the evening. The event is part of the plein air program, the longest program in the festival, spanning from Tuesday to Sunday.

According to the festival’s website, “En plein air” is a French expression meaning “in the open air.” Artists will be painting outdoors with natural light and movement to capture the essence of a landscape or subject.