WYALUSING — The Susquehanna Summer Solstice Festival’s first event, nocturne painting in downtown Wyalusing, occurred Tuesday afternoon through the evening. The event is part of the plein air program, the longest program in the festival, spanning from Tuesday to Sunday.
According to the festival’s website, “En plein air” is a French expression meaning “in the open air.” Artists will be painting outdoors with natural light and movement to capture the essence of a landscape or subject.
The plein air program invites artists from across the northeastern region of the U.S. to explore the historic regions of northern Pennsylvania, including Wyalusing, Towanda, Sayre, Wysox and, of course, French Azilum. The festival welcomed the first 30 applicants to the program who were over 18.
Artistic Director of the festival Brian Keeler said that “each day will be different,” focusing on various areas of northern Pennsylvania each day, allowing artists to meet locals and explore the areas.
Elissa Gore, a full-time landscape artist who resides in New York City said she decided to join the festival because of the beauty of Pennsylvania.
Hsiao Pei Yang is an artist who resides in Ithaca, N.Y. She was a scientist for most of her career, but began taking plein air painting classes in 2019. As she continued to paint throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, she fell in love with it, eventually leaving her job to become an artist full-time.
“During COVID, painting was my savior,” Yang said. “It helps me calm down and provides me with a different medium to communicate with people.”
Yang said she had taken a few classes with Keeler before and wanted to stretch her abilities as an artist, as this is her first time participating in an outdoor painting festival.
Kathy Kuhl is an artist from Dushore who was a graphic designer for most of her career. For the festival, she decided to paint the Wyalusing community building.
“It’s wonderful. All artists I meet are friendly and nice, and it seems like a really great group that has done this year after year,” Kuhl said. “I’m just really excited to be here and spend time at French Azylum, which is just so peaceful.”
