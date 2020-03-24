ATHENS TOWNSHIP — The Athens Arts4All committee has decided to cancel the annual event that was set to take place on May 2 and 3, the committee announced in a press release on Monday.

“With concern for the artisans and visitors who make up the Arts4All community, the Athens Arts4All committee has decided to cancel the May 2 and 3, 2020, event. After considerable discussion, we do not want to potentially place anyone in harm’s way,” the release said.

The committee has set up a virtual Arts4All on their website in an effort to help their artisans and continue focus on the arts at www.arts4all.com.

