Arts4All coming to Sayre

It’s been a little more than three years since Athens’ art teachers, local businesses, artisans, and Team ArtsFest members first announced they would be picking up where the long-time community event, Athens ArtsFest, left off with Athens Arts4All.
For two years, they continued bringing people together with arts vendors, entertainment, and food on the grounds of Harlan Rowe Middle School. Then, with last year’s outbreak of COVID-19, organizers had to take the event virtual.
Now planning for its fourth year, Harlan Rowe art teacher Kurt Priester appealed to the Sayre Borough Council Monday to allow the event to take place in Riverfront Park, given the Athens Area School District’s caution when it comes to having events like Arts4All on its grounds due to the pandemic.
“They have not allowed anyone really to be at the school who are not part of the school itself,” Priester said.
After his presentation, Arts4All had the council’s support.
According to Priester, committee members believe they can hold the event safely with the amount of space available in the park.
Priester noted that he participated in a show last weekend that provided a great example of how an event can be carried out safely.
“I’m going to do everything I can to model their show because they were unbelievable in their organization and strategies to social distance, masks,” he explained.
Arts4All would also like to incorporate the borough’s stage to host live performances.
Although some concerns were brought up from the council about potential conflicts with high school or Little League schedules at the ball fields, with those schedules yet to be finalized, officials believed they could keep the planned dates of May 1 and May 2 clear through discussions with school and Little League athletics.
Sayre Business Association President Colleen Bentley said the event would be great for the downtown business community, which could coordinate its own events such as sidewalk sales in partnership, and could also provide fundraising opportunities for the borough’s firefighters.
“I think there’s a lot of opportunity here and from the Sayre Business Association, we’re all for it,” she said.
Mayor Henry Farley wanted to make sure Arts4All organizers took parking into consideration with use of the park “because it’s a little different than down in Athens.” Priester said they haven’t looked at the full parking picture at this time, although he hoped to have help from Guthrie once again for shuttle services and planned to approach the organization soon.
Sayre Borough Manager Dave Jarrett noted that the Guthrie parking lot along North Thomas Avenue and the municipal parking lot across the railroad tracks along South Lehigh Avenue.
“In all things COVID, I think we as a town and as a council have done a great job of giving people things to look forward to, to participate in in a safe way,” said Councilwoman Cori Belles. “This fits in that same theme. … I think it’s exciting.”
After the council moved to recommend the use of the park, Priester said, “You don’t know how much this means to the committee and our vendors. I think we’re going to have a great celebration. It’s great to bring it to Sayre and help out the borough.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.