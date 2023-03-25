HARRISBURG – Governor Josh Shapiro and Acting Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Val Arkoosh are reminding Pennsylvanians of federal changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that are taking effect this month that will affect all SNAP recipient households. SNAP Emergency Allotments – which were usually paid in the second half of each month – ended after February due to changes by the federal government.

Governor Shapiro also highlighted a proposal from his 2023-24 budget that will increase the minimum SNAP benefit by 50 percent – a historic state investment of $16 million that will help seniors and people with disabilities keep food on their tables. Additionally, the proposed 2023-24 Commonwealth Budget seeks to continue universal school breakfasts, an investment in children’s ability to learn and access to food for working families in all communities.