As New York cases top 100,000, Cuomo orders medical equipment be taken from upstate hospitals to aid city

Hospitals in upstate New York could see their key medical equipment — including ventilators — redistributed to downstate medical facilities facing dire shortages under an executive order issued Friday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Cuomo announced the move during his daily briefing on the coronavirus, bristling when a reporter used the word “seize” to describe plans for the National Guard to redistribute supplies.
“Don’t use the word ‘seize.’ I didn’t use that word,” Cuomo said. “It’s sharing of resources. …
“We’re just sharing and shifting resources, which is the only intelligent thing to do. … Right now, the numbers in Upstate New York are lighter than the numbers in downstate New York.”
The governor said if the northern counties wind up having shortages of needed equipment later during the crisis, he would return supplies as quickly as possible. He also said any hospital that is ordered to give up equipment either would have it returned or be reimbursed for it.
“They don’t want to give up their ventilators, ventilators are expensive pieces of equipment,” he said. “They are reluctant to see them go out the door. … I understand that, but I don’t have an option.
“I’m not going to let people die because we didn’t redistribute ventilators,” he added.
The number of diagnosed cases of COVID-19 topped 100,000 for the first time, at 102,863, with 10,482 new cases added to the total since Thursday. Of those, 57,159 have come in New York City, although Cuomo also expressed concern about a dramatic uptick on Long Island in recent days.
The death toll once again had its largest single day jump, by 562, to a total of 2,935. The country as a whole has seen at least 6,539 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and New York’s death toll represents about 45 percent of the national total.
Cuomo also spoke about the need for a national strategy over the coming weeks and months that redeploys resources in a similar fashion to his plans within the state. He argued that while New York has the most severe, imminent crisis and needs the most attention at the moment, in the weeks to come, there could be multiple flare-ups occurring simultaneously across the country.
He insisted the federal government did not have sufficient resources to come to the rescue for states — that the equipment and staff for such a rescue does not exist — and the only option was for states to band together and come to one another’s aid as the outbreak spreads and becomes more acute.
“The only practical solution at this point is focus on the emergency that is in front of you,” he said. “Focus on the emergency at the place and time … and then redeploy to the next situation. … Let’s focus on each situation as it develops, and let’s move our resources and our personnel as it develops. What is the alternative to the crisis that we see nationwide?”
The governor noted again that 20,000 health-care professionals from outside the state had volunteered to come to New York’s assistance during the crisis. He pointed to this as an example of the way Americans always have come to the assistance of local communities and states in a crisis.
“Systematize the voluntarism,” he said. “Systematize that generosity … and that’s how we’ll beat this damn virus as it marches across the country.
“I remember post 9/11, and I remember post 9/11, without asking anyone for anything, the people who showed up in New York just to help. … They just showed up. Nobody asked. They just showed up and said, ‘I’m here to help,’ or stood on a corner helping people. That’s America at its best. … Let’s deploy America at its best.”
