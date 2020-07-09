Bonnie Bell Hilfiger’s personality was just as beautiful and intricate as her artwork.
Hilfiger was known for her kind, faithful, generous demeanor, as much as she was for her whimsical paintings that span from the Stephen Foster mural that brightens Towanda, to a historical landscape scene that sprawls across the rear of Citgo in Sylvania and many works hung in area businesses and beyond.
Though Hilfiger passed away unexpectedly in her Troy home on Nov. 21, 2019, her husband Gary Hilfiger, with the help of a number of their friends, are determined to keep her legacy alive and have done so with a new mural gleaming from the side of Route 6 between the Guthrie Troy Community Hospital and Martha Lloyd Community Services.
The mural in memory of Hilfiger is composed of five separate panels hanging on a white building, each depicting a scene of Hilfiger painted by Bradford County artist Sadie Allen, Hilfiger’s close friend and protege, according to Gary.
“Most of the paint I used was actually Bonnie’s, which I think adds a lot to the project,” Allen stated. “Many of her preferred colors were automatically included just because of that and those colors contribute to her memory, even though I used them differently than she probably would have.”
Allen drew from her own friendship with Hilfiger, who she learned from and often traveled to art events with, to encompass her personality in the art, which she created throughout the winter and spring of 2020 before it was installed last month.
“Gary had a list of things he wanted included in the mural in some way, but the project was quite open-ended. I came up with representations and compositions that I thought would nod to her life and career. There was no way to include all that she was, our memories of her will have to fill in those holes. I do think that I got a snapshot of her life when I finished,” Allen commented. “I hope that the mural will feel welcoming to Route 6 traffic, and that our local population will enjoy living near it.”
Allen explained that the panels include landscapes portraying ones that Hilfiger not only used to paint but that she also “lived in and enjoyed,” an illustration of Hilfiger as both a young girl and a grown woman sitting on a porch swing that “nods to the fancy dresses she used to paint, the fun things she used to wear and her love of reading and stories” as an “attempt to squeeze a lifetime into one painting,” Allen’s reproduction of a fantasy style self portrait Hilfiger herself painted, and a depiction of Hilfiger painting children’s faces that Allen hopes “conveys her love of children and community.”
A large horizontal panel featured in the center of the side of the building that faces the road shows a “goodbye/hello kind of concept” with Hilfiger being welcomed into Heaven, according to Allen.
Each painting in the mural includes intricate details that portray Hilfiger’s likes and passions including angels, a depiction of “Mr. Sandman,” a favorite character she liked to draw from Pat Ballard’s hit song, silhouettes of beloved individuals Bonnie left behind and a large amount of her favorite color, orange.
One painting that shows Hilfiger riding in a horse cart (with an orange helmet of course), even holds an unintentional and beautiful reminder for Gary as Allen happened to paint it in a barn, and Gary recalled that because they were wed at French Azilum Historic Site, Hilfiger prepared for their wedding, including putting on her wedding gown, in a barn.
An angel that Hilfiger herself painted is also placed at the top of the building’s front porch.
“Bonnie is gone from earth, but maybe “somewhere over the rainbow” Bonnie might be still painting dreams. She painted lots of angels, how cool it is that she gets to see some now and maybe talk to them. Although I had hoped we would have many more adventures together, I believe I will see her again someday,” Allen said.
“I remember her as the kind of person that believed in people regardless of this world’s frustrations. To me, she seemed fearless; there was no project too intimidating for her, and in classes there was no student she wouldn’t try to work with,” Allen continued. “Anybody could enjoy art, regardless of their amount of talent.”
Allen shared that painting the project was “very difficult” in the beginning as it forced her to “process the death, find closure and press on as an artist” but that she ended the work “grateful for the time we had together and the encouragement she offered me.”
Gary shared similar feelings about the mural, as he stated that when it was first installed he didn’t want to be near it as the emotions it drew from him were too raw and painful.
He never saw the project before it was installed, as it was a secret to all except for Allen and those who helped transport it.
Many tears flowed on the day the artwork was hung, according to Gary, but he has began to enjoy being near the mural and last weekend set up a space in front of one of the portraits of Hilfiger and continued his own artistry — wood carving.
“It’s been quite an overwhelming experience for me because no matter where I go, what I do, this follows me around,” Gary said. “I reflect Bonnie and Bonnie reflects me because of what we did (art together).”
Gary reflected fondly on the life he and his late wife lived as two artists, reliving times they traveled selling their artwork together at the Bloomsburg Fair, Canandaigua Pagent of Steam, and many other events.
Gary likened Hilfiger’s works and fame in the region to that of Foster and Ballard themselves, sharing the large impact she made not only in her hometown of Camptown but across Pennsylvania and New York.
“As far as I’m concerned, Bonnie is a Steven Foster, she is a Pat Ballard...she was a very, very special person and I will say this too, I was the luckiest man on Earth to be married to a woman like that,” he stated. “What a phenomenal story the woman lived, I mean you just don’t see somebody that every day she lived life to the fullest like she did. It’s just a total unbelievable story about her and I’m the one that carries that with me.”
“This is something special and I want to keep Bonnie’s legacy going, whatever it takes to keep her legacy going,” Gary continued. “There’s a lot of good things going on about Bonnie and I want that to continue and I’m not the only one that feels that way...she was something special, something special, no two ways about it.”
Gary stated that Pastor Joshua Yorks has blessed the building the mural is displayed on and told that many individuals have visited it already, mostly friends of he and Hilfiger, and have become emotional as he often still is in the location.
“That’s part of the experience, be prepared to shed a tear,” he chuckled.
Gary also praised Allen highly, stating that as hard as it must’ve been for an artist to paint another artist “she hit Bonnie right on the button.”
“Sadie and I are bonded for life because of this project, she’s a pretty special girl Sadie Allen is,” he said. “I really commend Sadie for what she did, I don’t have enough words to describe what she has done.”
