Claverack

Claverack president and CEO Steve Allabaugh (left) congratulates reelected board members (continuing from left) Charlie McNamara, Tony Ventello, and Chuck Bullock.

 Review Photo/Rick Hiduk

After two years of conducting their annual meeting virtually, staff and board members of Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative were happy to deliver reports on a variety of topics in person at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds in Meshoppen Township. The Wednesday, Aug. 31 gathering of hundreds of co-op members under a large white tent represented a move from Elk Lake High School and, previously, the Wysox Fire Company grounds.

Board chairman Robert Faux called the meeting to order, and member services director Brian Zeidner delivered the invocation. Faux and Claverack president and CEO Steve Allabaugh provided most of the content, which delved into plans to bring broadband internet to unserved and underserved rural communities and a doubling down on efforts to get dead and decaying ash trees away from power lines. A recurring theme was the commitment by Claverack to find the proper balance between reliability and affordability.