BRADENTON, FLORIDA — After a week long investigation into the peculiar case of found ashes of a Bradford County woman in Bradenton, Florida by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the Bradford County Office of Veterans Affairs, the remains of Anna Marie Bahr will be buried along with her husband Lewis Bahr at the Sylvania Cemetery in the spring.
Around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 6 in Bradenton, a caretaker flagged down a Manatee County deputy and reported that he had found a cardboard box containing ashes along the back fence of the property he upkeeps. The caretaker said while mowing grass he noticed the weathered box labeled “cremated remains” was marked Anna Bahr in care of Olthof Funeral Home in Elmira, New York. Inside the box was a certificate identifying the bag of ashes as Anna Bahr, who passed in 2008 at the age of 91.
It was at this time that Pete Miller of the Bradford County Office of Veterans Affairs was contacted about the remains.
“At first I thought something was kind of weird, then it became a mission,” Miller said of his office’s effort to investigate the happenstance.
Miller and his “super” secretary Donna Engle found in their investigation that Anna and Lewis both lived in the Sylvania area of Bradford County for most of their life. Lewis, a World War II veteran, died in 1985 and was buried in the Sylvania Cemetery. Anna, after Lewis’s death, enlisted the help of a caretaker who stayed with her until her death in 2008 in Pine City, New York. The caretaker then took possession of her ashes according to the Olthof Funeral Home and brought them to Florida, then passed in 2016 after handing off the remains to the caretaker’s daughter.
The Manatee Sheriff’s Office discovered that the container holding the ashes was being stored in a shed on an adjacent property.
“Somehow, the box was moved and ended up on the property line where a groundskeeper discovered it Friday (12/6), not knowing who it belonged to,” the office said in a press release.
Miller and Engle, with the help of Manatee County Property & Evidence Processor Renee Kaczmarek, have arranged for the remains to be transported to Sylvania to be interred beside Lewis. Kacezmarek also aided in the donation of a urn for the ashes to be kept in.
“We’re going to keep her here,” Miller remarked.
The Northern Tier Veterans Group, a benefactor organization for local veterans, has agreed to foot the bill for Anna’s headstone and burial. A small ceremony with VFW, the office of Veterans Affairs and anyone who knew her will be held in the spring when the warmer weather will allow for the plot to be dug in the now closed cemetery.
The Northern Tier Veterans Group is accepting donations, if any readers would like to donate to help in the service provided they may do so by making a donation to Citizens & Northern bank in the name of Northern Tier Veterans Group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.