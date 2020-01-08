At least one teen charged after string of trespasses in Valley’s schools

An 18-year-old Waverly teen was arraigned Tuesday for felony criminal trespass and misdemeanor disorderly conduct after he and four others made their way through the hallways of the Sayre, Athens, and Waverly high schools last month after sneaking into the buildings during the school day.
Athens Area High School Principal Corey Mosher was first alerted to the students’ activity by administrators at the Waverly High School after they had spotted two Athens boys, an unidentified 18-year-old and 16-year-old, in the school unauthorized during the afternoon of Dec. 10, according to court documents. Waverly administrators noted that the two Athens students, along with three others from Waverly had posted pictures of themselves in the Athens hallways and bathrooms to social media.
An investigation by Athens Borough police revealed that Cameron Michael Talada, 18, of Waverly, and two unidentified 17-year-old Waverly teens were initially let into the Athens building using the Third Street entrance just before 12:30 p.m. and were observed on security camera footage wandering about. An unidentified 17-year-old girl let them back into the building through that entrance a little over an hour later. While roaming the school, police said the students tried to enter the Technical Education Shop class before making their way to the second floor where they came across a teacher who soon after reported the students to Mosher. The students then made their way downstairs to the freshman hallway where a short physical confrontation took place involving two of the teens and a female student working on a project out in the hallway.
After the initial report, Athens school resource officer Carla Dieg checked in with the Sayre High School. Administrators there eventually discovered that the group had been in their building as well.
“The knowledge that there were intruders in our school building and the uncertainty of their intentions put myself, school staff, and administration on high alert and created a disruption in the normal school day,” Dieg said in her affidavit of probable cause. “Students soon became aware of the situation, which also created less focus on class and time away from the education system.”
No other affidavits have been released regarding the other teens involved at this time.
