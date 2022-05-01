ATHENS BOROUGH — After a two-year hiatus due the COVID-19 pandemic, an annual dinner has returned to Athens Borough that honors the Valley Color Guard.
The Athens American Legion Post 246 held its annual Valley Color Guard dinner Saturday afternoon. Color Guard members were in uniform and seated at tables enjoying a steak dinner and homemade desserts inside the post.
“It’s nice to have them all back and have this dinner, which is an important tradition for us,” said Brenda Vanderpool, president of the Ladies Auxiliary Post 246. “We are a very active auxiliary and like to stay busy for sure.”
The event also recognized Carol Wells’ 50 year membership to the ladies auxiliary. Members thanked her for being the creator of the annual dinner too.
“My father was a WW2 veteran and loved the Color Guard so much,” said Wells. “About six years ago, I found out that the Color Guard didn’t do fundraisers for their group. I wanted to honor them and my father, so I took the initiative and started this dinner.”
The auxiliary also creates lunch boxes from autumn to spring for $5 per lunch and the proceeds go towards the Valley Color Guard.
Wells stated that the auxiliary partakes in a number of other activities all year round to help the community. Events have included a fundraiser for cancer awareness, a coat drive, book drive, food pantries and Christmas gifts for kids. They even create an emergency fund for community members who find themselves in financial crisis. Packages are also sent to soldiers who are deployed overseas.
“This dinner is a great honor that means a lot to us and we are always thankful for it,” said Color Guard member Archie Campbell.
The auxiliary would like to thank U Like Restaurant and Ron Romber for their support.
