Athens American Legion fundraises for Guthrie Hospice

ATHENS BOROUGH — An American Legion post raised money Saturday to help out a local hospice and the services that they provide.
The American Legion Fort Sullivan Post 246 held a benefit fundraiser for Guthrie Hospice to support its services.
There was a lottery ticket tree and a Chinese auction where people had the chance to win prizes from gift certificates, camping gear, seasonal decorations and many more. A chicken and biscuit dinner was also served throughout the day for anyone looking to have a warm meal for a good cause.
“This is something that is near and dear to my heart, so this is why we do this,” said Monica Campbell, the event organizer.
She stated how her family members have fought and continue to fight cancer, which is why hospice care is so important to her.
“I cannot thank the community enough for their support and donations throughout this process,” she said. “Everything in the Chinese auction has been donated by community members.”
Guthrie Hospice provides end of life services for people with terminal illnesses, according to its website. “We help you make the best of the time you have. By creating a plan, you gain quality time, spent at home with dignity, surrounded by family. Our specially trained staff is available 24 hours a day to answer questions and provide visits as necessary,” the website adds.
At the event was Guthrie Hospice Director Anja Miller. She has worked for the organization for 14 years and started as a case manager in the field before becoming a director.
“Some of the community members here today have loved ones that I personally took care,” Miller said. “As director, I have the best team that makes sure people are focused on quality of life and being at home with their families where they want to be.”
She expressed how it meant a lot to her for the post to coordinate the event because it helps the patients.
“I couldn’t imagine working for a different community,” she said. “They are very special people.”
On March 30, the post expects to have the final dollar amount raised to be revealed and they will give a check to Guthrie Hospice on that day.
