With Athens and Sayre school districts both being closed for at least two weeks, each have responded with efforts to support their student body and community.
Sayre Area Schools are closed until Monday, March 30, according to the family letter sent out March 15, and this includes all extra-curricular activities, events, practices, and competitions. The schools did open Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. to allow students to retrieve their belongings.
Food service for Sayre schools will begin today from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for children 18 years old and younger. Each lunch bag will contain breakfast for the next morning. The locations of the lunches are as follows:
• Grab ‘n Go Drive Thru at Sayre High School Cafeteria
• Grab ‘n Go Drive Thru at Snyder Elementary (Office Doors)
• Litchfield Bus Stops — the school van will be at the first Litchfield stop at approximately 11:30 a.m.
• Milltown/Eastside (See the schedule below)
* 11:30 a.m. Bradford and N. Elmer
* 11:32 a.m. Bradford and N. Lehigh
* 11:34 a.m. Hoover and Draper
* 11:35 a.m. Spring and Draper
* 11:36 a.m. Spring and Croft Lumber
* 11:39 a.m. Cayuta and Plain
* 11:40 a.m. Cayuta Playground
* 11:42 a.m. Cayuta and Bensley (Legion)
* 11:43 a.m. Bensley and Sunset
* 11:44 a.m. Bensley and Blackman
* 11:45 a.m. Bensley and Robb
* 11:47 a.m. Shepard and Robb
* 11:48 a.m. Shepard and Blackman
* 11:49 a.m. Shepard and Fordham
* 11:50 a.m. Shepard and Sunset
* 11:51 a.m. Shepard and Harris
* 11:52 a.m. Shepard and Cayuta
* 11:55 a.m. Playground (east side)
* 11:57 a.m. S. Higgins and E. Packer
A letter released by Craig J. Stage, Athens Area School District Superintendent, stated the district would partner with CHOP (Child Hunger Outreach Partners) to provide meals to their children and families while the schools were closed. He also expressed their gratitude toward “the professional and support staff unions for helping facilitate, coordinate, and distribute these deliveries.”
On Monday a pop-up food pantry was established at The Federated Church at 1 p.m. and bagged deliveries containing multiple days of food were handed out at Hornbrook Park, McCloes Community Park, Gateway Apartments, Ridgebury Fire Department, Ulster Fire Hall, Row, Kmart Plaza, and Valley Playland at times ranging from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, March 18 a pop-up food pantry will be at Valley Playland at 1 p.m. Future pop-up pantries and additional bagged deliveries will be announced via our district app, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and ParentLink platforms.
Jill R. Daloisio, the superintendent of schools for Sayre, stated in her letter, “In the end, it will be impossible to know if we overreacted or did too much, but it will be quite apparent if we under-reacted or did too little.”
