ATHENS — The Athens Area High School held the National Honor Society Ceremony on March 7, 2023.
Fifty-two students were inducted into this prestigious organization. Fifty-one Seniors received their graduation honor stoles.
The National Honor Society officers, who provided leadership throughout the school year, President Emma Bronson, Vice President Karlee Bartlow, Secretary Christopher DeForest, Treasurer Braelynn Wood, Parliamentarian Taegan Williams, Historian Joseph Blood, and Fundraising Chair Cassandra Friend were recognized during the ceremony and received officer cords and medallions.
National Honor Society Advisor, Mrs. Cheryl Stropko, stated, “We have 131 active members. Mr. Clark and I are very proud of their accomplishments. Through their membership in NHS, our students gain enthusiasm for scholarship, a love of learning, and are motivated to help others in the community.”
In closing remarks, National Honor Society President Emma Bronson inspired her members to: “continue to find ways to incorporate leadership, scholarship, character, and service into your daily lives.” The ceremony concluded with a candlelight representation of the torch of learning.
