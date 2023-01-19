Athens Area High School Science Olympiad Team competes at Penn State Invitational

The Athens Area High School Science Olympiad Team competed at the third annual Science Olympiad Alumni at Penn State (SOAPS) Invitational at Penn State University Main Campus on Saturday, January 14. The team earned medals in 11 events. From left to right, Front Row: Elizabeth Denlinger, Catherine Tang, NyAnna Beeman, Aislyn Thomas, MaryRose Bertsch, Catherine Lamb, Second Row: Grace Lamb, Pierce Oldroyd, Cyril Gigee, Darius Hall, Izabella Steckel, Third Row: Adam Hall, Ronel Ankham, Jake Hovan, Lohith Kinthala Fourth Row: Myles Kocsis, Ethan Talada, Caleb Platukis, Chris DeForest and Ethan Denlinger.

 Photo provided by Athens Area High School Science Olympiad Team

Science Olympiad comprises 23 STEM events, for which teams of students prepare extensively throughout the year. In one event, called Flight, students fly handcrafted balsa wood planes. Teams are then ranked according to the amount of time the plane spends in the air. At SOAPS, the Athens team earned second place in Flight.