Athens Area High School Science Olympiad Team competes at Penn State Invitational

The Athens Area High School Science Olympiad Team competed at the third annual Science Olympiad Alumni at Penn State (SOAPS) Invitational at Penn State University Main Campus on Saturday, Jan. 14. The team earned medals in 11 events.
Science Olympiad comprises 23 STEM events, for which teams of students prepare extensively throughout the year. In one event, called Flight, students fly handcrafted balsa wood planes. Teams are then ranked according to the amount of time the plane spends in the air. At SOAPS, the Athens team earned second place in Flight.
Other events require students to take written tests at competitions. The tests used at SOAPS are all created by former Science Olympiad competitors who now attend Penn State University. This year, Athens graduate Jacob Sickler was able to create some of the materials used in the tournament.
Congratulations to the following individuals on their accomplishments:
Scrambler — Elizabeth Denlinger and Catherine Lamb.
WIFI Lab — Darius Hall and Catherine Tang.
Flight — Adam Hall and Myles Kocsis.
Experimental Design — NyAnna Beeman, Chris DeForest and Catherine Tang.
It’s About Time — Darius Hall and Jake Hovan.
Disease Detectives — Cyril Gigee and Pierce Oldroyd.
Fermi Questions — Darius Hall and Jake Hovan.
Remote Sensing — Caleb Platukis and Myles Kocsis.
Trajectory — Chris DeForest and Ethan Denlinger.
WIDI — NyAnna Beeman and Catherine Tang.
Forestry — Ethan Denlinger and Catherine Lamb.
The Athens Area Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad team will next compete at the University of Pittsburgh’s PITT Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 21.
