After their first day at school, Athens Area School District children made their way to the buses to head back home on Thursday. The Athens Superintendent was not able to be reached on Thursday for more information about the day's events. See future editions of the Daily Review for more about Athens' first day back to school.
Latest News
- Settlement approved with Panda Liberty Power Plant appeal
- Back in black
- Special prosecutor named to look into Jussie Smollett case
- Stocks edge lower as traders weigh Fed chief remarks
- APNewsBreak: US government issues final Utah monument plan
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Police: Woman tried to snatch 4-year-old in emergency room
- Today in History
Most Popular
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 27
-
Aug 27
-
Aug 27
-
Aug 27
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 29
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.