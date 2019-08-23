Athens
Review Photo/Samuel Bennett

After their first day at school, Athens Area School District children made their way to the buses to head back home on Thursday. The Athens Superintendent was not able to be reached on Thursday for more information about the day's events. See future editions of the Daily Review for more about Athens' first day back to school.

